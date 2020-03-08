|
Carolyn Heakins, 95, of Saxonburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Dec. 5, 1924 in Curtisville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Hremoth. Carolyn had worked in food service at Knoch High School. She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Saxonburg VFW Auxiliary, and the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and caring for everyone who came into her life. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Angela) Heakins, of Saxonburg, Patricia McGee, of Cabot, and Curtis (Lori, and children) Heakins, of Saxonburg; five grandchildren, Chris, Charles, Niki, Jason and Ashley; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Chloe, Riley, Brad, Carter, Eva, Myla, Cooper and Li. She is preceded in death by husband, Reaford E. "Curt" Heakins, on June 16, 2006; her brother, Joseph Hremoth; three sisters, Mary Mrozinski, Helen Hayden and Ann Burkholder; and her son-in-law, Mike McGee. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. John Gerber officiating. Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.