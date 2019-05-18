Carolyn (Wellinger) Kozik, 77, of Summit Township, Butler County, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side. She has lived in Summit Township for the past 16 years and prior, lived in West Deer for more than 24 years. She was born March 25, 1942, in Pittsburgh, to the late Edward J. and Josephine M. (Mingrone) Wellinger. Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of St. Benedict Academy, West View. She was the owner and operator of Carolyn's Hair Fashions on the North Side from 1962 to 1985, when she retired. She was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, the St. Victor Women's Guild and her golf league in N.C. She enjoyed golf, gardening, reading and her puppy. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Ronald J. Kozik; her brother-in-law, Larry (Jeanette) Kozik, of Summit Township; her sister-in-law, Andrea Kozik, of West Deer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sally (Brannon) Kozik and Raymond Kozik.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. Gerald Lutz officiating. She will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Herman VFD, 789 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2019