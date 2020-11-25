1/1
Carroll E. Oberdorf
1938 - 2020
Carroll E. (Kirk) Oberdorf, 82, of West Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Kittanning. She was married to her best friend, the late Charles A. Oberdorf, for more than 60 years. Carroll had been employed as a bookkeeper at the former First National Bank of Leechburg for more than 40 years before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. For many years, Carroll served as the cheerleading coach for Leechburg High School. She enjoyed spending time and laughing with her family and neighbors, and painting ceramics, especially creating beautiful nativity sets and Santa Clauses. Her signature dish, peanut butter fudge, was a staple at every family gathering. Survivors include a daughter, Tina Oberdorf Miller (Harry); a son, Kirk Oberdorf (Lori); three grandchildren, Abigail Miller, Jessica Miller and Sydney Oberdorf; a sister, Jane Nigro; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers- and sisters-in-law. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Kirk and Dollie (Lyle) Kirk; her sisters, Jody Watterson and Anna Mae Dentici; and a brother, Charles Kirk. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051) has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements, including a blessing service to be held at a later date, with interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
