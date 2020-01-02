Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Caryn Errico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryn J. Errico


1958 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryn J. Errico Obituary
Caryn J. Cuglietta Errico, 61, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born in New Kensington on Feb. 22, 1958, was a daughter of the late Eugene "Moe" and Verna Mae Minnick Cuglietta and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Caryn will always be remembered for her strength, resilience, compassion and kindness. She was always a great supporter of her family and a great listener for family and friends. She was a beloved mother to her two sons and gracious host to all who entered her home. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, her dog and cat, and she was very creative with arts and crafts. She is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Angy) Errico, of Oakland, Calif., and Nathan (Lauren) Errico, of Lower Burrell; two sisters, Colleen (Dan Askin) Cuglietta, of Lower Burrell, and Cathy (Greg) Cuglietta-Boyer, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and nieces and nephews, Nigel Askin, Benjamin (Jessica) Askin and Sarah (C.J.) Bryan.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.
The family suggests donations made in her name to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -