Caryn J. Cuglietta Errico, 61, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born in New Kensington on Feb. 22, 1958, was a daughter of the late Eugene "Moe" and Verna Mae Minnick Cuglietta and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Caryn will always be remembered for her strength, resilience, compassion and kindness. She was always a great supporter of her family and a great listener for family and friends. She was a beloved mother to her two sons and gracious host to all who entered her home. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, her dog and cat, and she was very creative with arts and crafts. She is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Angy) Errico, of Oakland, Calif., and Nathan (Lauren) Errico, of Lower Burrell; two sisters, Colleen (Dan Askin) Cuglietta, of Lower Burrell, and Cathy (Greg) Cuglietta-Boyer, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and nieces and nephews, Nigel Askin, Benjamin (Jessica) Askin and Sarah (C.J.) Bryan.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.
The family suggests donations made in her name to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020