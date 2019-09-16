Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Fey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Fey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Fey Obituary
Catherine Fey, 89, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She is survived by four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret (Cannon) Fey; four brothers, two sisters; and her most beloved inseparable twin sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-6500.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now