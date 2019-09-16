|
|
Catherine Fey, 89, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She is survived by four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret (Cannon) Fey; four brothers, two sisters; and her most beloved inseparable twin sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-6500.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019