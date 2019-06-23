Catherine "Sue" Formosa passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1929, and was predeceased by husband, Joseph Anthony Formosa. She was a resident of Vanadium Woods Village, Bridgeville, formerly of Cloverleaf Estates and Westwood. She was the daughter of Bertha (Baldwin) and Charles H. Allard. Sue was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Carnegie, and was a member of Partners in Prayer, Ladies of Charity and Christian Mothers at the church. Before Sunday Mass, she led the congregants in the rosary, and she helped prepare the soft drinks for the weekly Lenten Fish Fry events. During their retirement, Sue and Joe travelled the United States in their motor home. They had five children together, Karen (Michael) Yukevich, Cathy (Robert) Lutes, Carol (Gregory) Swank, Cynthia, deceased, (Robert) Allingham and Michael (Lorraine) Formosa; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, the twins, Luke and Ben, bringing her absolute, perfect delight. She was an artist who loved to paint on canvas but would also paint just about anything she could get her hands on, from decorating shoes with painted flowers to furniture and even clothing. If you admired one of her paintings, she gave it to you. She also sent hand-painted greeting cards with painted envelopes to each of the 40 members of her family to celebrate their birthdays, including holiday cards to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did the same with her too-many-to-count friends. Her Saturday early morning wake-up calls will be missed by her children, as will her not-so-gentle reminders (which continued even into her children's late adulthood) to use good manners and write thank-you notes. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the kind, caring employees and residents of Vanadium Woods; and for helping Sue navigate the end of her journey, to Three Rivers Hospice and the very special ladies of Theresa's Girls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. Burial will be private by family only in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106. www.slaterfuneral.com.