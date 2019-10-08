|
|
Catherine G. (Vasicek) Stanko, 97, formerly of Creighton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Born Jan. 17, 1922, in Curtisville, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kubish) Vasicek. She lived most of her life in Creighton, East Deer Township. Catherine was a graduate of Tarentum High School class of 1940. She worked as a waitress for a number of local restaurants. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. Survivors include her children, Donald J. (Paula) Stanko, of Lower Burrell, Deborah A. (LeMoyne) Zacherl, of Oak Hill, Va., and Douglas M. (Marisa) Stanko, of Allison Park; grandchildren, Danielle Godniez and Dana Heriegel, Chelsey Hargather and Leah McMahon, Elise Foley, Gina Dynoske and Michael Stanko, and Ryan Stanko and Kristen Stanko; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Isabel and Alex Godinez, Jack and Ben Heriegel, David and Natalie Hargather, Mac, Jocelyn and Cooper Foley, Cora and Bennett Dynoske, and Scarlet Stanko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph L. Stanko, in 1997; a son, Dennis E. Stanko, in 2014; three sisters, Mary Vasicek, Sophie Sieja and Ann Staricek; and a brother, Stephen Vasicek.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Memorial contributions may be given in her name to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019