Catherine H. "Winky" Jenkins, 65, of Natrona Heights, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from natural causes. She was born June 26, 1953, in New Kensington to Catherine (Regent) and the late Adam Kjanica. She is survived by her companion, Kevin Burke; her children, Holly Kjanica and Teresa Greenwald; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Winky has four surviving siblings, and one who predeceased her. She loved cooking for her family and had a strong passion for gardening; she was strong-minded and very organized.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 22, 2019