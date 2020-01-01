|
Catherine Jean Bonetti, 84, of Harmarville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1935, to the late Michael and Margaret Sredja Bosnich, and was a lifelong member of the community. Mrs. Bonetti was of the Catholic faith and formerly belonged to St. Francis Church in Harmarville. Catherine was well-known and had an infectious laugh, to say the least. She was a giving woman and always had an open door and heart for anyone, anytime. She was a heckuva cook and brought a smile to many people. Catherine also worked the polls during election time in Harmar and would transport people to vote, as well as walk around to support her candidate. She was a remarkable woman and a good listener, and had the ability to make someone's bad day get better in a hurry. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are daughter, Margie Hanulik and the late Robert, of Cheswick; son, Geno Bonetti and the late Mimi, of Cheswick; brother, Donald Bosnich, of Harmarville; three grandchildren, Rob, Rick (Katelyn) Hanulik and Leann (Patrick) Bonetti-Riley; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and David Bonetti; and a sister, Dorothy Svetesic.
At Mrs. Bonetti's request, services and burial were private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Family Hospice, 50 Moffit St. Pittsburgh, PA, or . www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020