|
|
Catherine L. "Kay" Kaminski Soulcheck, 88, of Michigan City, Ind., formerly of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Franciscan Health of M.C., surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 14, 1930, at home, in New Kensington, to the late John J. and Catherine K. Eagin Kaminski Sr. She married Stephen A. Soulcheck Oct. 29, 1949. After all her children were in school, Kay attended nursing school in 1972 and graduated and worked at Harmarville Rehabilitation Center as a rehab nurse until her retirement. Kay loved learning, nursing, baking (her famous raisin bread, poppy seed and nut rolls, pies, doughnuts and chrusciki), and cooking homemade ravioli, pierogi and cabbage rolls. She was a master seamstress; she made us dresses, suits for the boys, drapery and slipcovers for our home. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, a good laugh, Dove dark chocolates, the Hallmark Channel (romances and Christmas in July) and caring for her large family. Kay was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church of New Kensington and All Saints Church of Arnold. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Cheryl (Don) Young, Kerry (Sue) Soulcheck, and Kevin (Karon) Soulcheck, all of Michigan City, Ind., Mary Louise (Rob) Romano, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Terry (Kim) Soulcheck, of Lower Burrell; sister, Clara Rowels, of New Kensington; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, an infant, Stephen Joseph, and Gary Stephen; a sister, Susan Viola; and a brother, John Kaminski Jr.
Cremation has taken place at GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL HOME and burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019