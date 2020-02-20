Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Lower Burrell Church of God

Catherine M. Cribbs


1934 - 2020
Catherine M. Cribbs Obituary
Catherine Marie "Re-Re" Cribbs, 85, of New Kensington, passed away at her home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Born May 18, 1934, in Lower Burrell, she was one of 10 children of the late Kramer and Catherine M. Kirkland Shank. Marie was a 1952 graduate of New Kensington High School (Ken-Hi). She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the area. Marie was an active member of Lower Burrell Church of God, where she helped with Sunday School and was a member of the Missionary Society. She especially enjoyed parades, fireworks, summertime gatherings at her pool, and celebrations with her family, which often included her famous homemade fudge. Marie was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Pirates and Steelers games. In her youth, she played on the Slick Chicks softball team and bowled in the original "Berries" Bowling League for more than 40 years, where she bowled many 200-plus point games. She looked forward to lunches with her high school classmates, neighborhood friends, and the Christian Women's Club, doing daily newspaper crossword puzzles, and watching her favorite TV game shows. Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Steve) Mamros, of Lower Burrell, and Sheila (John) Shreckengost, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Amanda Frerotte, Audrey Mamros, Lauren (Ryan Kish) Mamros, Chellsa (Matthew) Marney, Cory Cribbs and Katie and Kyle Shreckengost; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Alyssa, James, Noah, Bentley, Connor, Kora and Ezmay; siblings, Ronald (Violet) Shank, Gary (Suzanne) Shank, Floyd (Ann) Shank and Dolores (Anthony) Berarducci; sister-in-law, Louise Shank; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Leslie Cribbs; daughter, Nancy Cribbs; son, Robert Cribbs; an infant daughter; and siblings, Kramer Shank Jr., Calvin Shank, Lloyd Shank, Robert Shank and Richard Shank. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lower Burrell Church of God. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in her name to Lower Burrell Church of God. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
