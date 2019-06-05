|
Catherine M. Dunay, 81, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born Aug. 19, 1937, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert P. and Catherine M. Schepps Law. Cathy was a 1955 graduate of Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, reading and traveling. Mrs. Dunay was the president of Dunay Tool and Die, located in Frazer Township. Cathy is survived by her sons, Robert J. (Julie) Dunay and Richard J. Dunay; granddaughters, Caroline "Cara" (David) Harvey and Megan Dunay; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Annabelle and Emma. In addition to her parents, her husband of 30 years, George Lloyd Dunay; and grandson, Andrew Dunay preceded her in death.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Uniondale Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019