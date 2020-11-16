1/1
Catherine M. Grottenthaler
1925 - 2020
Catherine M. "Kate" (Bowers) Grottenthaler, 95, of Springdale, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 10, 1925, to her parents, the late Samuel and Marie Donahue Bowers, and has been a lifelong resident of our community. Mrs. Grottenthaler graduated from Springdale High School in 1943 and worked for The Allegheny County Health Department where she eventually retired. Kate belonged to Springdale United Presbyterian Church where she was a craft enthusiast. She also enjoyed working crosswords, visiting casinos and especially traveling with her family. Surviving her are sons, Timothy (Janet) Grottenthaler, of Butler, Daniel (Anita) Grottenthaler, of South Carolina, Robert Grottenthaler, of Springdale, daughter, Debra (William) Sigmund, of Springdale, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Dolores Fisher and Martha Grottenthaler, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Kate was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Grottenthaler, and one son, David. Services and interment are private for her family and she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Herman, in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Judes or SUMC, School St. 15144.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janet Hillery
Friend
