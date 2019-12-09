|
Catherine M. Sluka passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Pauline (Burlando) Sluka; and her brothers, Steve Jr. and Andrew Sluka. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Adele Sluka; nieces, Beth (Hal Lubbe) Shepler and Jamie (Alex) Nemeth; nephew, Chris (Dusty) Sluka; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She will be lovingly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services are private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019