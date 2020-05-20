Catherine T. (Lang) Valenti, 93, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Eslarn, Germany, and was a daughter of the late Anselm and Margaretha Lang. Catherine was a 1944 graduate of Tarentum High School. She worked for many years as the head secretary in the lab office of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum. Catherine enjoyed being a homemaker, making her special dumplings and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Leonard Valenti (Kelly Patterson), of Freeport; grandsons, Leonard Valenti (Misty Adamik) and Michael (Malinda) Valenti; great-grandchildren, Natalee, Rylee, Julia, Arya, Greyson and Jacob; and by her special angel and niece, Gina (Rick) Kresiak, of South Buffalo Township. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Valenti, on April 1, 1999, and by her siblings, John Lang, Joseph Lang, Theresa Thimons and Frances Valenti. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Catherine will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 20, 2020.