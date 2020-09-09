1/1
Catherine Wenzel
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Wenzel, 98, of Springdale, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the home of her daughter, where she was residing. She was born Jan. 19, 1922, to her parents, the late Afteme and Mary Kovach Strawoet, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Mrs. Wenzel graduated from Springdale High School in 1939 and then worked as an LPN for West Penn Hospital for many years. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and golfing with her wicked swing. Surviving her are sons, Richard (Cindy) Wenzel, of Florida, and Robert Wenzel, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Kathy (Fred Nulph) Wenzel, of Allison Park; sister, Eleanor Simoncic, of Indiana Township; grandchildren, Richard, Jeff, Michael, Jessica, Arthur, Abigal and Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Madaylyne, MacKenzi, Sophie and Emma. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wenzel; one sister, Loretta Smith; three brothers, Harry, John and Eugene Strawoet; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wenzel; and granddaughter, Kristina Price. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 6 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will be private for her immediate family. Please follow CDC guidelines, masks are mandatory and a 25-person occupancy limit is in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to The Springdale Free Public Library or The Lupus Foundation. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com to view or leave a condolence for her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
06:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved