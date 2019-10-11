|
|
Cathy A. Lawson, 62, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 8, 1957, in New Kensington, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Cathy was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed bowling. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Helena A. (James) Baird, of Lower Burrell; brother, Randy Lawson Sr., of Allegheny Township; sister, Linda L. (Paul) Friedrich, of Mt. Lebanon; best friend, Larry Howard, of Lower Burrell; and two aunts, Elizabeth (Charles) Witas and Patricia Gardone, both of Arnold. She was preceded in death by her father, Nevin Lawson; and brother, Mark Lawson.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.
The family suggests donations made in her name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 Knollwood Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019