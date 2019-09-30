|
|
Cathy Elizabeth (Grooms) Schneider, 64, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Born in Lower Burrell, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Ceridwen Grooms. Cathy served in healthcare as a registered nurse until retirement and was a member of the Newcomers Organization. She enjoyed golf, cooking, playing cards and bowling. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Schneider; one daughter, Meghan Schneider; one son, Lucas Schneider; one granddaughter, Jessica McElwee; and three sisters, June Elst, Janice Post, and Debra Maeder.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at THOMAS McAFEE FUNERAL HOME, Southeast, 1604 North East Main St., Simpsonville, SC 29681, 864-688-1600. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Chapel. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at JG's Tarentum Station Grille, 101 Station Drive, Tarentum, PA 15084.
Memorials may be made to , 156 Milestone Way Ste. A, Greenville, SC 29615; or to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019