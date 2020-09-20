1/1
C.Blaine Carpenter
1943 - 2020
C. Blaine Carpenter, 77 of Gibsonia, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret. Born Jan. 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Charles B. and Marion Carpenter of Johnstown. Blaine was a graduate of Lindsay Wilson Jr. College, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Marshall University, and The University of Cincinnati, where he earned a Ph.D. in biology. As a biology professor, he first taught at Bethany College in West Virginia and later at Clayton State College in Georgia. He became an early advocate of Distance Learning and ultimately served as the Director of Educational Services at Georgia Public Broadcasting TV in Atlanta. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity and Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society. Blaine is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Budzak), and he will be missed by many in the fellowship. Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing required, no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
