Cecilia (Skuta) Szymkiewicz, 92, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Orchards of Saxonburg. She was born April 14, 1927, in Brackenridge, to the late John and Katherine Petrek Skuta. Cecilia was a 1945 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Her working career started as a clerk at the Natrona Heights Post Office, teacher's aide for Highlands School District and finished in the housekeeping department at the YMCA in Natrona Heights. Cecilia was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, where she was a past officer. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, flower gardening, dinners out with her daughter and spending time with her grandchildren. Cecilia is survived by her children, Sister Lyn Szymkiewicz, of Baden, David (Rose) Szymkiewicz, of Bloomington, Ill., and Thomas (Marcia) Szymkiewicz, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Lee Ann (Zachary) Zobrist, Michael Szymkiewicz, Kate Szymkiewicz, Cole Szymkiewicz, Tyler Szymkiewicz, Dmitri Szymkiewicz and Victor Szymkiewicz; and by her great-granddaughters, Amelia and Zoe Zobrist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Szymkiewicz, Nov. 28, 2002; son, Daniel Szymkiewicz Jr.; brothers, Joseph, Martin and Steve Skuta; and by her sisters, Anna Petras, Josephine Jendrejeski and Helen Josefoski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cecilia may be made to the Highlands Area Meals-on-Wheels, PO Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 5, 2019