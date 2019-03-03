Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Charisse Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charisse O. Hayes


1962 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charisse O. Hayes Obituary
Charisse O. Hayes, 56, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Pittsburgh to George and Mary Hale Brevard. She most recently worked in a hospitality management position at the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, was a member of the Rivers of Life Church and enjoyed volunteering at various places including the Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. Charisse was a generous and kind person who never counted her days but made every day count. She loved God and, like Jesus, followed His example by never ignoring a person in need. Her captivating smile and fun-loving attitude brought joy and laughter to anyone she met. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her and her presence will truly be missed. Survivors include her husband, Damone A. Hayes Sr.; two children, Chartia and Caron Blackwell; four grandchildren, Jamere Blackwell, Tejon Willet, John Willet, and Alaina Blackwell; three siblings, Beryl (David) Brooks, Kelvin Brevard, and Staci (James) Flint; mother and father, Mary and George Brevard; maternal grandmother Nettie Hale; and by marriage, four children; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now