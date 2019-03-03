Charisse O. Hayes, 56, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Pittsburgh to George and Mary Hale Brevard. She most recently worked in a hospitality management position at the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, was a member of the Rivers of Life Church and enjoyed volunteering at various places including the Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. Charisse was a generous and kind person who never counted her days but made every day count. She loved God and, like Jesus, followed His example by never ignoring a person in need. Her captivating smile and fun-loving attitude brought joy and laughter to anyone she met. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her and her presence will truly be missed. Survivors include her husband, Damone A. Hayes Sr.; two children, Chartia and Caron Blackwell; four grandchildren, Jamere Blackwell, Tejon Willet, John Willet, and Alaina Blackwell; three siblings, Beryl (David) Brooks, Kelvin Brevard, and Staci (James) Flint; mother and father, Mary and George Brevard; maternal grandmother Nettie Hale; and by marriage, four children; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

