The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Florentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene D. Florentine


1957 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene D. Florentine Obituary
Charlene D. (Tahon) Florentine, 62, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born July 2, 1957, in Harrison Township, to Shirley J. "Mitsy" Tahon, of Russellton, and the late Alfred A. Tahon. and had lived in Russellton all of her life. Char graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1975 and graduated in 1980 from Slippery Rock. She worked for Medrad/Bayer for more than 30 years and more recently worked at Narcicci Winery, West Deer, for the past few years. She was a member of the Owls Club, Russellton, and a former member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and especially spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sons, Michael B. and Joseph Jerome "Jay" Florentine, both at home; her grandchildren, Isabella, Lillian and Rose Florentine; siblings, Shirley J. (Greg) Shurina, of Saxonburg, Kevin (Deborah) Tahon, of West Deer, and Melissa A. Mehalic, of Russellton; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. She will be privately buried with her parents.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now