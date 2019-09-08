|
|
Charlene D. (Tahon) Florentine, 62, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born July 2, 1957, in Harrison Township, to Shirley J. "Mitsy" Tahon, of Russellton, and the late Alfred A. Tahon. and had lived in Russellton all of her life. Char graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1975 and graduated in 1980 from Slippery Rock. She worked for Medrad/Bayer for more than 30 years and more recently worked at Narcicci Winery, West Deer, for the past few years. She was a member of the Owls Club, Russellton, and a former member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and especially spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sons, Michael B. and Joseph Jerome "Jay" Florentine, both at home; her grandchildren, Isabella, Lillian and Rose Florentine; siblings, Shirley J. (Greg) Shurina, of Saxonburg, Kevin (Deborah) Tahon, of West Deer, and Melissa A. Mehalic, of Russellton; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. She will be privately buried with her parents.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019