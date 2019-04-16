Charlene Doris Roberts, 86, of Butler, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Concordia Lund Center. She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Arnold, to John and Marie Ewing. She married her husband of 50 years, Richard H. Roberts Sr., in March, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by two brothers (James and Glimore Ewing), and two sisters (Jeanne Paterak and Mary Ann Randall). She was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church for more than 45 years. She is currently a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot. Charlene was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as great-grandma (GG). Charlene loved card club with friends, bowling, camping and she especially enjoyed ceramics and completing and painting ceramic nativity scenes. She volunteered at the Cabot Methodist Church Food Bank for many years. She is the loving and devoted mother of Rochelle (Bruce) Harbison, of Butler, Richard H. (Lori) Roberts, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan (Tracie) Roberts, of Saxonburg, and stepson, Kent (Lucy) Roberts, of Saxonburg; grandmother of 11, Joshua (Ashley) Harbison, of Cabot, Shanon (Brad) Young, of Freeport, Lacey Roberts, of New York City, Madison Roberts, of Myrtle Beach, Allyson Roberts, of Saxonburg, Mason Roberts, of Alexandria, Va., Brooke Young, of Saxonburg, Gwynne Roberts, of Leesburg, Va., Jeff Foster, of Kiski, Pa., and Ben and Maddi Thoma, of Butler. She was great-grandma to eight under the age of 7. She was also cared for day to day while at home by longtime home aide and friend, Barb Peiffer. She cared for Charlene for several heartfelt years. Concordia Lutheran Lund Center was a godsend. The services they offered were perfect. The nurses from skilled care, the activities staff and the dietary staff and everyone in between made the stay like home and cared for Charlene with amazing compassion and caring. The professional and helpful staff and the friendly atmosphere made Concordia a special place.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the St. Luke Lutheran Church, in Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Memorial donations may be made to Cabot United Methodist Church Food Bank. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019