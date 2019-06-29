Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Charlene M. Pesci

Charlene M. Pesci Obituary
Charlene Mary Pesci, 79, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Pesci; sibling of Charles Kammerdeiner, of Springdale, Cindy Latini, of West View, and Greg and Donna Kammerdeiner, of Wethersfield, Conn.; mother of James and Diane Pesci, of Bethel Park, Scott and Shannon Pesci, of Brackenridge, and Rob and Sue Pesci, of Natrona Heights; and grandmother to 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sylvia Kammerdeiner, of Brackenridge. The Pesci family would like to thank all the people who kept Charlene in their thoughts and prayers over the past six years. It is greatly appreciated.
At Charlene's request, there will be no public viewing. A Catholic memorial service will be held at a later date. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 29, 2019
