Charlene M. Spelock, 69, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 12, 1950, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Audrey M. (Lynch) Dickson. Charlene was a 1968 graduate of Penn Hills High School, and a proud graduate of Citizens School of Nursing, graduating with her RN degree. She worked for a time at Citizens General Hospital, prior to its closing. Her hobbies included sewing and working on many types of crafts. In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by an infant sister, Kathleen M. Dickson. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Spelock, of Plum Borough; son, James J. Spelock Jr., of Rock Hill, S.C.; grandson, Jimmy "J.J." Spelock III; and sister, Patricia Dickson, of Tucson, Ariz.
All services private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 21, 2019