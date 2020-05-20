Charlene Metz
1933 - 2020
Charlene Metz, 86, of Gilpin Township, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Memory Meadows Personal Care Home, Gilpin Township. She was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Arma, Kan., to the late Charles and Mary Jane McQueen Knaup, and has been a resident of Gilpin Township for the past 20 years after previously residing in Apollo. Mrs. Metz met and married the late John J.C. Metz, who was in the Air Force for 25 years. They were married for 48 years before he passed away in 1999. Mrs. Metz worked as a home health aide for 20 years and enjoyed gardening and crocheting. They had four children, Debra (David) Wise, of Arizona, Laura (Michael) Calarco, of Florida, and Michael Metz and Anthony Metz, both of Pennsylvania. They have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her four sisters, Darlene Bledsoe, of Oklahoma, Arlene (Carter) Moyer, of Texas, Margie (James) Sumpter, of Oklahoma, and Sharon Shannon, of Kansas. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jessie Knaup and Charles Knaup Jr. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
