Charles A. Crowe Sr., 67, of Harrison Township, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 26, 1953, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Turney and Vera (Fennell) Crowe. Charles live his entire life in the area. He worked in maintenance for A.P. Green, Tarentum, Louis A. Grant, Plum Borough, and Pannier Corp., Glenshaw. Charles was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed fishing and was a graduate of Highlands High School in 1970. Survivors include his children, Charles A. Crowe Jr. (Maggie), of Harrison Township, Darrel S. (Jamie) Crowe, of Harrison Township, and Dana M. (Antoine) McDaniel, of Harrison Township; grandchildren, Jordan (Raymark) Mariano, Alyssa and Antoine Jr. McDaniel, Emma and Isaac Crowe and Landin Cable; also surviving are his siblings, William (Mary Ann) Crowe, of Harrison Township, Donna (John) Jezik, of Raleigh, N.C.; and girlfriend, Lisa Backmeier and her son, Andrew; and his beloved dog, Abby. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. (Pletz) Crowe, in 2017. Private family visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Private interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2020.