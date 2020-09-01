Charles A. Gilligan, 87, formerly of Pittsburgh and Cheswick the past 10 years, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late Albert and Catherine Gilligan. Charles was a truck driver for Maislen Trucking in Harmar Township for 30 years and a veteran of the Army. He was a devout catholic. Survivors include his son, Lance R. Gilligan, of Tarentum; daughter-in-law, Kerry Hutchens, of New Kensington; granddaughter, Kaylyn A. Gilligan, of Tarentum; and two great-granddaughters, Josie M. and Gracie L. Butcher. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. Gilligan; and sisters, Lorraine, Jeana and Kathleen. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the blessing service at 10 a.m. in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
