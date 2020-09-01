1/1
Charles A. Gilligan
1933 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Gilligan, 87, formerly of Pittsburgh and Cheswick the past 10 years, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late Albert and Catherine Gilligan. Charles was a truck driver for Maislen Trucking in Harmar Township for 30 years and a veteran of the Army. He was a devout catholic. Survivors include his son, Lance R. Gilligan, of Tarentum; daughter-in-law, Kerry Hutchens, of New Kensington; granddaughter, Kaylyn A. Gilligan, of Tarentum; and two great-granddaughters, Josie M. and Gracie L. Butcher. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. Gilligan; and sisters, Lorraine, Jeana and Kathleen. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the blessing service at 10 a.m. in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved