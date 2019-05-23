|
Charles A. Lutz, 58, of Oakmont, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was a beloved son of Judith A. Lutz and the late Charles J. Lutz; father of Ali Lutz; grandfather of Bella Marie Canellas; and brother of Carla Bugna, Darlene Dzikowski and Judy Lutz.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon until the time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019