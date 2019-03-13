Charles A. McGee, 79, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born July 23, 1939, in Stilwell, Okla. He was the son of the late Perry and Nettie (Scraper) McGee and was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Thompson, and brothers, Jackie and Oral McGee. Charlie joined the National Guard and after serving one year, joined the Navy and retired after 22 years. His Navy career included service on the "USS Illusive," the "USS Conquest" and "USS Acme" ships, which are mine sweepers. Along with many stateside deployments, Charlie was stationed in the Philippines, Korea, Okinawa and Canal Zone. In addition to his service duties, he attended Radioman "A" and "B" and Com Tech Schools. He also played guitar for a band called "Little Nashville." After retiring from the Navy, Charlie attended Phoenix College and Glendale College, in Arizona, receiving degrees in Communications and Electronics. Charlie was employed by Radio Shack, in Pittsburgh, and as a computer field technician in Houston, Texas. He worked at Johnson Space Center, retiring after 16 years. He attended Community Church of Pine Run. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Helen (Zimmerman) McGee. Charlie was the loving father of John (Kate) Tardivo, of Templeton, Chuck (Patty) Tardivo, of Kittanning, Dave (Vivian) Haight, of Seattle, Wash., Diana Glesk, of New Kensington, and Mary Miller (fiance, Keith Lyons), of Lower Burrell; brother of Denver (the late Kathy) McGee, of Siloam Springs, Ark., Edward (Gail) McGee, of Keystone, S.D., and Hattie Hendrix, of Sallisaw, Okla. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

