Charles A. Oberdorf, a lifelong resident of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, Friday, May 1, 2020, from end-stage renal failure. He was 87 years old. Charlie was born June 13, 1932, the second of Clarence and Helen Oberdorf's nine children. He married Carroll Kirk July 11, 1959, and they had two children, Tina Oberdorf (Harry) Miller and Kirk (Lori) Oberdorf. His three grandchildren, Abigail Miller, Jessica Miller and Sydney Oberdorf, were the apple of his eye. Following his 1950 graduation from Leechburg High School, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served honorably during the Korean War. During his military service, he was a star pitcher for the Walker Air Force Base Bombers, where he averaged two strikeouts per inning and had three no-hitters one season. After he returned home from the Air Force, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Braves Baseball Organization. He worked tirelessly for 42 years as a shear operator at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. He was passionate about baseball and loved sitting on his front porch, visiting with friends and family, telling stories about his baseball days. The stories were largely true and always entertaining. He was proud of his induction to the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame. Through his efforts, a Tee-ball program was started for youth in the Leechburg area. He played and coached for West Leechburg's American Legion baseball team and the Tri County League and coached both Senior and Little League Baseball. In 1973, Charlie pitched his last game at the age of 41. He liked to point out that he won that game, too. In July 2019, Charlie and Carroll celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at the Elks in Leechburg, including his brothers, Bob (Joni) Oberdorf, Jim (Anna Marie) Oberdorf, and his sisters, Elvira Tafi and Catherine (Bob) Faiola, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clem, Joe, and Paul; and his sister, Marlene. His family is forever indebted to Dr. Darius Saghafi and the wonderful nurses at the Dialysis Clinic at Parks Bend for their care, dedication and friendship. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Christ the King Church at a later date. CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051 is assisting the Oberdorf family with private funeral arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, c/o CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Condolences to the Oberdorf family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 3, 2020.