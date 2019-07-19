Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
East Vandergrift, PA
Charles A. Skwirut


1956 - 2019
Charles A. Skwirut Obituary
Charles A. Skwirut, 63, of Allegheny Township, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in his residence. Born April 29, 1956, he was the son of the late Blaine L. and Dorothy B. Pace Skwirut. Charles had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum for 33 years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift, where he was co-chairman of the annual fish fry. He was a kind man, loving uncle, and a good friend to all. He was always there offering a helping hand and a funny story. Charles had attended Penn State University. He liked vacations at the beach, enjoyed listening to Motown music, was an avid fan of Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and Patti LaBelle and enjoyed old music and movies. Survivors include his sister, Linda (Stanley A.) Gapinski; his brother, Larry D. (Lori Lynn) Skwirut, both of Vandergrift; four nephews, Greg (Mary Beth) Gapinski, of McCandless Township, Andy (Ashley) Gapinski, of Butler, Blake and Macklin Skwirut, both of Vandergrift; and his niece, Arielle Skwirut, of Greensboro, N.C.; along with his great-nieces and -nephews, Addison, Kaelyn, Maddox, Kylie and Blaine.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit us atwww.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 19, 2019
