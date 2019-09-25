|
Charles A. Tadrzak I, 80, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at QLS Assisted Living, Apollo. He was born April 8, 1939, in New Kensington, to the late Charles J. and Catherine (Jedlowski) Tadrzak. Charles lived most of his life in Tarentum and was employed as a steel worker for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. in Brackenridge. He was a veteran of the Army Reserve and a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Prior to Charles working at Allegheny Ludlum, he owned and operated his upholstery business in Tarentum. He graduated in 1957 from New Ken High School and was an avid Steelers fan. Charles was a former Little League baseball coach and Cub Scout leader. He built the first Pinewood Derby track for Cub Scout Pack 180 in Tarentum. Survivors include his daughter and grandchildren, with whom he lived, Susan C. Fertig, of Tarentum; son, Charles A. (Jennifer) Tadrzak II, of Stockbridge, Ga.; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Zachary and Olivia Grace Fertig, at home, and Trey, Brandon and Christina Tadrzak, of Stockbridge, Ga. Also surviving are his siblings, Betty Marie Porchia, of Michigan, Dolores Brand, of Delaware, and twin brother, Chester (Delores) Tadrzak, of Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly A. (Rapp) Tadrzak, in 2007.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington, with the Rev. Rodel Molina officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
The family would like to thank the staff at QLS, Apollo and Three Rivers Hospice for the exceptional care. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019