Charles D. "Dean" Lawton, 94, of Tarentum, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Manor Care Ruxton in Towson, Md. He was born Oct. 12, 1924, at Indiana Hospital, the son of Charles William and Alice Elizabeth Pierce Lawton, of Nowrytown, Indiana County. He lived in Culmerville prior to military service and moved to Fawn Township in 1946. As a young man, he was employed by Allegheny Valley Express Co. and Kenneth Hemphill Trucking Co. Returning from his military service in World War II, he joined Allegheny Lumber and Supply Co. He was employed for 46 years, serving as minority stockholder and manager the last ten years before retirement. Dean was a member of Pleasant Unity United Presbyterian Church, serving as trustee and ruling elder, clerk of session and Sunday school superintendent prior to following other church affiliations. Lawton served on the Fawn Township Zoning Board, Sewer Authority and School Authority Board prior to being elevated to the Highlands School Board at the time of the formation of the Highlands School District. He attended Springdale High School before volunteering for military service. He served in the Army Air Force as a ground radio repairman in the South Pacific Theater until his discharge in 1946. Dean enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a pioneer in the propagation of the native Eastern Wild Turkey in the early 1950s. He enjoyed many avocations, including flower and vegetable gardening, playing golf, and playing cards, especially euchre. He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Jo Weleski, of Freeport, and Michele Lawton Todd, of Nottingham, Md.; his four granddaughters, Natalie Reitz, Leah Weleski, Charlee Crouse and Breanna Todd; grandson, Gerald (Tres) Todd; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Hazel Mae Riddle Lawton, on April 27, 1994; one brother, Eugene Emerson; two sisters, Dora Janet Christy and Mary Eileen Bohri; and son-in-law, Jonathan B. Weleski.

Memorial services will be conducted in Edgewood Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019