Charles D. Tahon, 87, of West Deer Township, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 14, 1932, in Revloc, Cambria County, and was a son of the late Samuel and Emily (Banfield) Tahon. Charlie had lived in West Deer most of his life. He was a 1951 graduate of West Deer Township. Charlie worked for Allegheny Steel for five years on the labor gang, then as a maintenance worker for Deer Lakes School District for more than 20 years. He served his country during the Korean War in the Navy for four years, achieving the rank of seaman first class. After the war, he transferred to the Air Force where he served for 16 years, achieving the rank of technical sergeant. He was a life member of the West Deer American Legion and a life member of the Owl's Club, Russellton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and playing cards. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy A. (Pucko) Tahon; his children, Cindy Shugart, of Texas, Annette M. (Darell) Easkley, of Mars, Alfred Tahon, of Verona, and Keith W. Tahon, of West View; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; his brother, Eugene (Joyce) Tahon, of Hollidaysburg; and sister, Sally (Samuel) Roberts, of Curtisville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Alfred Tahon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating. Charlie will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020