Charles D. Toy
1943 - 2020
Charles D. Toy, 77, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. He was born May 10, 1943, in Freeport, to the late Glenn and Carolyn (Toussaint) Toy. Charles served 10 years in the Navy and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Gene (Faye) Toy, of Ohio, and Gary Toy, of Shelocta; daughter, Jamie (Scott) Wagner, of Freeport; granddaughter, Jessica (Rick) Fitzgerald, of Ford City; four great-grandchildren, Kyla, Jaela, Hannah and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private and are under the care of SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
