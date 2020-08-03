Charles Edward Biehl, 86, of Indiana Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. He was born May 10, 1934, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Edward Charles Biehl and the late Thelma Deborah (Thomas) Biehl. Charles grew up in West Deer Township and moved to his current residence with his late wife Jean (Bevilacqua) in 1960. He served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1953 until 1957 aboard the USS Albany. Charles worked several construction and truck driving jobs early in his career until finding a love for mechanical work. He then worked at The Port Authority of Allegheny County for 26 years, and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 85 in Pittsburgh. Charles loved attending the annual USS Albany ship reunions, which he attended for more than 25 years, most of them with his wife, Jean. He also loved everything outdoors, especially fishing and working in his garden. Charles is survived by his youngest son, Dwayne E. (Julie) Biehl, of Bow, N.H.; his grandson, Duke Biehl, and his granddaughter, Brooke Biehl, both of Bow, N.H.; his sister, Gladys DelCorso, of Swissvale; his brother, John Biehl, of Alexandria, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean (Bevilacqua) Biehl, in July of 2012; his oldest son, Douglas, in early June of 2020; and his sister, Marie M. Gray. The family would especially like to thank the Heritage Hospice team members for the personal care they provided to Charles at home for the past nine weeks. All are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Mt. Carmel Road, Verona, PA 15147, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.