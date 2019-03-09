Charles G. "Bear" Schrecengost, 68, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 20, 1950, in Natrona Heights, to the late Harold and Margaret (Frantz) Schrecengost. Charles lived most of his life in Fawn Township and Tarentum, where he was a general laborer for Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge. He was of the Christian faith and a member of Outdoor Life Lodge Fawn Township. Charles was a Freeport Chargers head coach, was active in the community throughout the years and came from a long family tradition of firefighters. Charles graduated in 1968 from Har Brack High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, yard work and feeding wild ducks. He was a father figure to many and very family oriented. Charles was an avid football fan and wrestling fanatic. He collected motorcycles and die cast cars. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He also enjoyed dogs, his fish pond, squirrels, wine making, pickling and cooking. All he ever wanted was a nice day, so in Bear's honor, as you read this, have a nice day. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cindy L. (McElwain) Schrecengost; son, William G. Schrecengost, of Tarentum; and his siblings, Francis Schrecengost, of Brackenridge, and Margaret (Robert) Leadbetter, of Strattonville. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Bertha Cain, of Freeport; two brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; 17 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces, -nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Lynn, Joseph Harold and Harold Robert Schrecengost; and his fathers-in-law, Thomas Cain and Oren W. McElwain.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Tarentum Fire Department, P.O. Box 453, Tarentum, PA 15084. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019