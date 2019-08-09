|
Charles H. "Chuck" Booth Jr., 99, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on the afternoon Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 23, 1919, in New Kensington, to the late Charles H. Sr. and Jeanette Vance Booth. Chuck spent his life building upon his family's legacy of commitment and service to the communities throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley and Pittsburgh region, a place he has always called home. Chuck left college in 1941 to join the Army Air Corps as World War II was commencing. During his four-year service, he flew 30 combat missions with the 8th Air Force out of England, and attained the rank of Major. He was wounded in action over Berlin March 8, 1944, and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with five Battle Stars and the Purple Heart award. Following the war, he continued to serve in the reserves and earned the rank of Colonel. After returning home in 1945, Chuck joined Burrell Construction and Supply Co. as an assistant engineer, and was part of Burrell's growth from a small, five employee company that survived a devastating fire in 1935 into a much larger corporation with 12 plans, 600 employees and more than 500 pieces of major equipment. He ascended to the position of vice president of operations in 1948, before he was eventually promoted to president and CEO in 1972. His leadership and guidance was pivotal to Burrell's growth and diversification over the years. In the past, Chuck has served on the boards of the Westmoreland Museum of Modern American Art, Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Association, New Kensington Chamber of Commerce, Contractors Association of Western Pennsylvania and the Alle-Kiski Medical Center. Notably, he also served on the Penn State University Advisory Board and was a driving force to establish the Penn State University campus in New Kensington. Chuck is survived by his wife of 18 years, Trudi A. Clements Booth; a son, Harvey (Sheri) Booth, of Lower Burrell; daughters, Laurie Monteverde, of Houston, Texas, Suzi Cochran, of Hendersonville, Tenn., Kathy (Chip) Friday, of Fox Chapel, Anne (Reid) Rotzler, of New Kensington, and Jeanne (Bob) Weil, of New Kensington. In addition, he is survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Lee "Lolly" Benner Booth; son, Charles H. Booth III; granddaughter, Kimberly Booth; grandson, Joshua Booth; and son-in-law, Hank Cochran.
Private funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., a family owned and operated funeral home, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Marsha K. Adams, pastor of the Calvary Lutheran Church, Arnold, officiated. Private burial followed in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum.
