Charles J. "Chuck" Mengel, 77, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Born May 17, 1943, in Harwick, he was the son of the late Paul and Thelma (Eisenhuth) Mengel. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Joyce (Oken) Mengel; loving father of Melanie (Michael Loughner) Mengel, of Allegheny Township, Charles Mengel, of Land O' Lakes, Fla., Jamie Mengel, of Tarentum, and the late Michele Mengel; grandfather of Tyler and Colton; brother of Harry (Lois) Welsh, of North Carolina, Polly (Otto) Reuss, of Long Island, N.Y., and the late Flossie Howells, Bessie Stauffer, Robert Welsh and Shirley Ozolnieks; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Chuck was a Class of 1962 graduate of Springdale High School and proudly served our country in the Army during Vietnam. He worked as a millwright at the former Edgewater Steel, enjoyed deer hunting, his Sagamore Hunting Camp in Elk County, and enjoyed his pool with his grandsons. Services and interment are private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2020.