Charles J. Mengel
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. "Chuck" Mengel, 77, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Born May 17, 1943, in Harwick, he was the son of the late Paul and Thelma (Eisenhuth) Mengel. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Joyce (Oken) Mengel; loving father of Melanie (Michael Loughner) Mengel, of Allegheny Township, Charles Mengel, of Land O' Lakes, Fla., Jamie Mengel, of Tarentum, and the late Michele Mengel; grandfather of Tyler and Colton; brother of Harry (Lois) Welsh, of North Carolina, Polly (Otto) Reuss, of Long Island, N.Y., and the late Flossie Howells, Bessie Stauffer, Robert Welsh and Shirley Ozolnieks; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Chuck was a Class of 1962 graduate of Springdale High School and proudly served our country in the Army during Vietnam. He worked as a millwright at the former Edgewater Steel, enjoyed deer hunting, his Sagamore Hunting Camp in Elk County, and enjoyed his pool with his grandsons. Services and interment are private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved