1/
Charles J. Potts
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Potts, 77, of Cheswick, formerly of Hiller, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to the late Charles J. and Marion A. Bauer Potts. Charles was a retired electrician for the Fayette County Housing Authority. Survivors are his brother, Thomas and his wife, Charlotte Potts, of Cheswick, his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Ebhardt, of Butler, granddaughter, Tiffany, sister-in-law, Donna Porter, and two brothers-in-law, Steven and Richard Spolar. A private graveside service was held in St. Mary's Cemetery O'Hara Township. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com and leave a condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved