Charles J. Strain, 63, of Harmar Township, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 13, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born May 23, 1957, to his parents, the late William and Frances Iriti Strain, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Strain worked for Renton Coal Mine before its closure and most recently at Shadyside Honda, where he eventually retired. Charles was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick. He enjoyed coaching and volunteering his time with Lower Valley Little League, AVYF Football, Connolly's basketball and Harmar soccer club. Charles played for the great Springdale American Legion Baseball teams of the '70s and was inducted for baseball and football into Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame, where he graduated. He was a season ticket holder for the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved all Pittsburgh sports and especially his American Flyer trains. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are his loving wife of 35 years, Linda (Frederick) Strain; son, Bryan Strain, of Harmar; sisters, Karen Strain, Lori (Joe) Mazzei and Susan (Mohammad) Kashani, all of California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Jr. and Michael Strain. His visitation, services and burial will be private for his family. Arrangements are supervised by CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Please sign his guestbook at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2020.