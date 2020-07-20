1/1
Charles Keller
1928 - 2020
Charles J. Keller, 92, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y. and Revere, Mass., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born May 18, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Charles A. and Barbara (Wirbit) Keller. Charles was a retired Navy man, having served on a Merchant ship and seven Navy ships during World War II, and Korean and the Vietnam wars. His last tour of duty before retirement was with the Naval Support Activity Saigon South Vietnam in 1966-1967. Charles was a life member in VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell, and he was a life member of the American Legion Post 868, Lower Burrell, Disabled American Veterans, Arnold and The Fleet Reserve Association, Chapter 3 of Boston, Mass. He enjoyed baseball, fishing and history of steam and logging railroads of the Northeast, and was employed on the railroad for a number of years in Massachusetts. He is survived by his loving companion, Alice Pometo; nieces, Anne (Gene), Nancy and Barbara; and nephews, James (Anita) Russell and Jeffery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Audrey Golata and Jackie Mongiovi. All services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, will be private. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 20, 2020.
