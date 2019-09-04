|
|
Charles L. "Chuck" Jennewine Jr., 86, of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Family Hospice Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. Charles was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Hampton, to the late Charles L. Sr. and Caroline A. (Baumgartel) Jennewine. Charles was a graduate from Hampton High School and then became a phone technician for Bell Atlantic, with more than 40 years of service, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Dorseyville, life member of CWA Local 1300, Bell Telephone Pioneers, Association of Bell-Tel Retirees Inc., Tarentum Eagles, life member of Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department, John E. Mair Masonic Lodge 729, Mars, for more than 50 years, and Order of Owls, Nest 1091, Russellton. He is survived by his children, Sherrie (Dan) Reuter, of Dorseyville, Charles L. III (Tauni) Jennewine, of Richland Township, and Debra (Jerry) Nichols, of Plum Borough; grandchildren, Alexis (Kevin) Kearney, Nicole (Rich) Godek, Charles L. IV (Anneslee) Jennewine, Chad Marsh, Bryan (Marissa Darnay) Marsh, Kelly Harvey, Courtney Marsh, Kirsten Jennewine, Brittany Marsh, Dr. Cailey (Michael) Guercio and Madyson Kondel; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Fowler, Mickey, Emily, Piper and Blake; and sister, Pearl Beach, of Saxonburg. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley R. (Miller) Jennewine.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Funeral services will be held privately. Chuck will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Shirley, at Dorseyville Cemetery, Indiana Township.
The family suggests memorials in his name to Beechwood Farms, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, www.aswp.org/pages/beechwood. For online condolences, please visit: www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019