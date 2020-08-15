1/
Charles L. Kiehl Sr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" L. Kiehl Sr., 64, of Washington Township, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 1, 1956, in New Kensington, son of the late Mervin L. and Jane Davis Kiehl, and has been a resident of Washington Township for the past 38 years after moving from Arnold. Mr. Kiehl was an Army veteran and worked as a plater for Keystone Rust Proofing for 40 years. He was a member of the New Kensington Hunter's and Fisherman's Club and enjoyed fishing, especially trout fishing, camping, and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jean M. Carnahan Kiehl; two sons, Charles L. (Jamie) Kiehl Jr., and Chris L. (Nikki) Kiehl, both of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren Hailie, Xavier and Talon Kiehl; four sisters, Cindy (Dave) Janicik, of Arnold, Jamie (Dean) Hurlbut, of Allegheny Township, and Jane Ann (Ron) Hammel and Dee Dee (Steve) Schrecengost, both of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Jane Davis, and Peter and Helen Kiehl. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave. at 14th Street, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday by Pastor Cletus Hull. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask. Burial with military honors by Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved