Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Charles Liberatore Sr. Obituary
Charles Liberatore Sr., 91, of Delmont, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in HarmarVillage Care Center, Cheswick. He was born April 17, 1928, in Oakmont, a son of the late Anna (Fabian) Liberatore. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary "Jane" Liberatore; daughter, Karen Hanan; and brother, Arthur Liberatore. Charles owned and operated L and M Tire Services, New Kensington. He was Catholic by faith. Charles was a pilot and loved flying, going boating, dancing, snow and water skiing, motorcycles and fine dining. He treasured the times spent with his beloved family. Charles is survived by his first wife, Jeannette Liberatore; children, Deborah Stewart (James), of Oil City, Charles Liberatore Jr. (Kathy), of New Kensington, and Lisa Minnich (Carl), of Leechburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Shari Neely, Justin Liberatore and Tiffany Smith; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn Neely, Maddison Neely, Austin Smith, Owen Smith and Libby Smith, all of whom he loved very much.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC. 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Charles will be conducted at noon Saturday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation. Committal services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Charles Liberatore" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
