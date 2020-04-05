|
Charles M. Harriger, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in his home. He was born July 2, 1927, in Sewickley, to the late Byron A. and Elizabeth Matterer Harriger, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell after having grown up in Sewickley. Mr. Harriger was an Army veteran of World War II and worked as a social studies teacher for Burrell School District for 36 years. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Marienville Rod and Gun Club, PA State Education Assoc. and the National Education Assoc. He enjoyed going to his family camp in Clarion County, fishing in Pennsylvania and Ontario and visiting Walt Disney World. He is survived by his two children, Scott (Cheryl) Harriger, of Murrysville, and Elizabeth (Michael) Aull, of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, Evan Aull, Elyssa (Caleb) Larsen, Erick Aull, Emma Aull and Joseph Harriger; and great-granddaughter, Quinn Larsen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bailie Harriger, and brother, Hyron Harriger. Private funeral services and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in his name to Make-A-Wish or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.