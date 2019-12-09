|
|
Charles "Chuck" Murray, 90, of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born April 7, 1929, and was the son of the late Charles and Leanore Mason Murray. Chuck was a veteran of the Army and a graduate of Vandergrift High School class of 1947. After 40 years of employment, he retired from Peoples Natural Gas Co. in 1989. Chuck was a member of Vandergrift First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, the and the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman Club. His hobbies included gardening, reading, bowling and his pool league. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who spent his time hunting, fishing and spending time at the camp he built. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Bradstock Murray; a son, Ed Murray, of Jeannette; two daughters, Patti (Bob) Desiderato, of Upper Burrell, and Laura (Kevin) Womeldorf, of North Washington; two grandchildren, Zachary (Carly) Bennett and Abigail Desiderato, of Upper Burrell; and a brother, Carl Murray, of Beaver Falls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Murray, and brother, Arthur Ray Murray.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., Vandergrift, with Pastor Rich Phips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Charles to the Cindy Murray Memorial Scholarship fund. Mail to Clifford McBroom, S&T Bank, 7660 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019