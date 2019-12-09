Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Murray


1929 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Murray Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Murray, 90, of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born April 7, 1929, and was the son of the late Charles and Leanore Mason Murray. Chuck was a veteran of the Army and a graduate of Vandergrift High School class of 1947. After 40 years of employment, he retired from Peoples Natural Gas Co. in 1989. Chuck was a member of Vandergrift First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, the and the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman Club. His hobbies included gardening, reading, bowling and his pool league. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who spent his time hunting, fishing and spending time at the camp he built. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Bradstock Murray; a son, Ed Murray, of Jeannette; two daughters, Patti (Bob) Desiderato, of Upper Burrell, and Laura (Kevin) Womeldorf, of North Washington; two grandchildren, Zachary (Carly) Bennett and Abigail Desiderato, of Upper Burrell; and a brother, Carl Murray, of Beaver Falls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Murray, and brother, Arthur Ray Murray.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., Vandergrift, with Pastor Rich Phips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Charles to the Cindy Murray Memorial Scholarship fund. Mail to Clifford McBroom, S&T Bank, 7660 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -