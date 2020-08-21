1/1
Charles R. Cihil
1948 - 2020-07-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Robert "Chuck" Cihil, 72, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Brackenridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2020. Chuck was born March 14, 1948, the eldest son of Charles and Constance L. Cihil, of Brackenridge. After attending Penn Technical Institute, he was a computer programmer for IBM in Endicott, N.Y., and was later transferred to IBM in Charlotte, N.C., where he retired after 30 years of service. Chuck proudly served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed playing Scrabble with his family. He was an avid golfer, playing several times per week with his friends. He liked building personal computers and listening to music on his audio equipment. Chuck cherished the time with his loved ones often by meeting them for a meal or keeping in touch by phone or email. He loved to share the joy in his life with others, and his smile and laugh were unforgettable. Chuck leaves behind many close family and friends and will be deeply missed. Chuck is survived by his mother, Constance L. (Connie) Cihil, who now resides at HarmarVillage Care Center, Cheswick; his brothers, Robert (Mary) Cihil, of Natrona Heights, and E. Thomas Cihil (John Engle), of Pittsburgh; and his sister, Diane (David) Mazur, of Natrona Heights. He is also survived by his three children, Greg (Susie) Cihil, of Fort Mill, S.C., Deborah Cihil, of Charlotte, N.C., and Matthew Cihil, of York, S.C.; his two grandchildren, Matthew Cihil, of Monroe, N.C., and Gabrielle Cihil, of Charlotte, N.C.; four nieces, Kristi Cihil (Justin Macioce), Danielle (John) Bond, Dana (David) Mattini and Deanna Mazur (Pat Quinn); and two great-nephews, Aaron and Zachary Mattini. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Chuck) Cihil, and his brother, Richard E. Cihil. A celebration of life service was held at Central Church in Charlotte, N.C. In honor of Chuck's memory, the family suggests making donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved